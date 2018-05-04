Companies

Hulamin shares drop sharply as Trump denies SA tariff exemption

The aluminium product manufacturer, whose US clients include Tesla, says it will remain strong in the short to medium term, but that the tariffs are not good for SA

04 May 2018 - 12:19 Robert Laing
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob in the plant. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Aluminium product manufacturer Hulamin believes its products are niche enough to survive US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.

The South African manufacturer, whose US customers include Elon Musk’s Tesla, suffered a 5% share price crash on Wednesday after the announcement that SA would not be exempt from the US’s import duties on steel and aluminium products.

This was followed by 3.3% drop on Thursday. Its share price rebounded by 1% to R4.79 on Friday after it updated outgoing independent non-executive chairman Mafika Mkwanazi’s statement to say: " In the short to medium term, markets for these niche products in the US are likely to remain strong.

"The direct impact on Hulamin is likely to be neutral as there is little available capacity, both in the US and in countries that have been granted exemption, to replace the general products Hulamin currently supplies into the US."

But Mkwanazi warned that South African manufacturing is likely to suffer from Trump’s protectionist policies in the long term. "Hulamin advises that efforts are underway to address regulatory issues with customers in the US, as appropriate to secure our niche positions."

