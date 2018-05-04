Flipkart reported to have approved $15bn stake sale to Walmart-led group

Mumbai — Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart’s board has approved a deal to sell an equity stake of about 75% in the company to a group led by Walmart for about $15bn, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

SoftBank will sell its 20%-plus stake as part of the deal, Bloomberg said, adding that Google’s parent, Alphabet, was likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.

A final close of the deal is expected within 10 days, although deal terms could still change and a deal is not certain, Bloomberg reported.

Flipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walmart and SoftBank declined to comment.

Earlier this week, Indian TV channel CNBC-TV18 reported that Amazon.com had made a formal offer to buy 60% of Flipkart. Amazon, which is Flipkart’s biggest rival in India, declined to comment on that report.

Reuters