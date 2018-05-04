Companies

Flipkart reported to have approved $15bn stake sale to Walmart-led group

A final close of the deal is expected within 10 days, although deal terms could still change and a deal is not certain, Bloomberg says

04 May 2018 - 12:32 Sankalp Phartiyal
Picture: REUTERS/ABHISHEK N CHINNAPPA
Mumbai — Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart’s board has approved a deal to sell an equity stake of about 75% in the company to a group led by Walmart for about $15bn, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

SoftBank will sell its 20%-plus stake as part of the deal, Bloomberg said, adding that Google’s parent, Alphabet, was likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.

Flipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walmart and SoftBank declined to comment.

Earlier this week, Indian TV channel CNBC-TV18 reported that Amazon.com had made a formal offer to buy 60% of Flipkart. Amazon, which is Flipkart’s biggest rival in India, declined to comment on that report.

Reuters

