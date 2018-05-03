LISTING OF OIL COMPANY
Saudi exchange plans to limit Aramco weighting
Riyadh — The Saudi Stock Exchange would ensure the weighting of national oil giant Saudi Aramco in its main stock index was not too large when the company listed its shares, CE Khalid al-Hussan said on Wednesday.
"We have technical ways to address this issue," he told the Euromoney business conference. He said one step might be to impose an "index cap" on Aramco. He later told Reuters this would involve imposing a ceiling on its weighting in the index, a step taken by some exchanges in other countries.
Saudi authorities plan to sell 5% of Aramco’s shares and list it in Riyadh and possibly one or more foreign markets in 2018 or 2019 as part of wide-ranging reforms designed to reduce the Saudi Arabian economy’s reliance on oil.
The Saudi exchange’s ability to cope with such a huge listing, which could involve the world’s biggest initial public offer of equity, is a major concern among investors.
PETROCHEMICAL SHARES ALREADY ACCOUNT FOR ABOUT A QUARTER OF THE STOCK MARKET’S CAPITALISATION.
The local stock market has a capitalisation of about $500bn, while officials have said the sale is expected to value the whole of Aramco at about $2-trillion.
Petrochemical shares already account for about a quarter of the market’s capitalisation, so with Aramco, the market could become dominated by oil-related shares and end up moving almost entirely in synch with oil prices, unless steps are taken.
Hussan said that the Saudi index focused only on freely floated shares, so it would not register the 95% of the company retained by the government. If all of the shares sold were listed in Riyadh and no index cap was imposed, Aramco might take a weight of nearly 40% in the index, he said.
Hussan did not specify a level for the index cap, but said a few other stocks already had large weights in the index; Al Rajhi Bank, for example, had 13%.
He reiterated previous statements that the exchange had tested its technical systems and these, as well as the regulatory environment, were ready for an Aramco listing.
Daily price movements of Saudi stocks are limited to 10% in either direction, but Hussan said the exchange was thinking of raising the limit to about 15% or 20% for Aramco and other newly listed stocks, in order to ensure the best price discovery.
The exchange announced on Wednesday the creation of a central counterparty clearing house with capital of 600-million riyals ($160m) to handle securities trading.
Reuters
