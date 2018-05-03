Companies

SALES TARGET

Lego and Amazon in Alexa toy project

03 May 2018 - 05:48 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Copenhagen — Lego will partner with Amazon for a project that couples the toy maker’s building blocks with the retail company’s interactive voice program.

Children will be able to communicate with Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa through a storytelling program as they play with their building blocks.

The product was launched in the UK and the US on Wednesday, the Danish company said in a statement.

The project is part of Lego CEO Niels B Christiansen’s efforts to keep the toy maker relevant to a generation of children obsessed with screens. Lego has so far had mixed results with its digital forays.

While the 2014 The Lego Movie and some of the company’s video games were successful, its big 2010 bet on an online multiplayer computer game, LegoUniverse, was a flop.

The Amazon Alexa stories, aimed at children aged two to five who play with Lego’s Duplo building blocks, include The Plane Story (about an aeroplane going on holiday) and The Rabbit Story (about a rabbit meeting its family’s other pets).

"Children don’t differentiate between physical and digital play," James Poulter, Lego’s head of emerging platforms and partnerships, said in the statement.

Europe’s biggest toy maker booked its first sales slump in 13 years in 2017, ending a decade-long streak of rapid expansion and surging profits.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PSG founder Jannie Mouton says he has an early ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investors may get Old Mutual break-up bonanza
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Pan African to shut costly Evander mine
Companies / Mining
4.
Cambridge Analytica data-harvest firm closes down
Companies
5.
Mine workers win R5bn in historic silicosis ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

GENERATION ALPHA: How to change the world
News & Fox

Lego struggles with tough retail markets in Europe and North America
Companies

Toys R Us aims to exit bankruptcy by reinventing shops with ‘play labs’
Companies

It's Hollywood or bust for toymakers
Business

Lego wins landmark copyright case in China
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.