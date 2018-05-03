After Trump’s tax present to corporate US, KKR converts to a C-corp

New York — Investment firm KKR will convert to a corporation from a partnership, seeking to capitalise on tax reforms enacted by the Trump administration and win more mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors.

The shares surged on Thursday, rising as much as 8.3% in New York, the most since June 2017.

The new structure will take effect on July 1, New York-based KKR said in a statement announcing first-quarter earnings on Thursday. The firm expects to pay an annualised dividend of 50 US cents per common share in the third quarter, and immediately increased its share buyback programme to $500m.

The Republican tax law slashed the corporate rate to 21% from 35%, spurring private-equity managers to evaluate shifting to a regular corporation, known as a C-corp. The change enables such firms to be included in indices, potentially boosting stock valuations and mutual fund ownership. It also allows for more transparency in financial reporting.

"KKR’s conversion from a partnership to a corporation is designed to broaden our investor base, simplify our structure and make it easier to invest in our shares," co-founders and firm leaders Henry Kravis and George Roberts, said in a statement.

Ares Management said last quarter that it would convert as of March 1, becoming the first major US asset manager to do so. Alternative asset firms that derive a larger share of revenue from management fees may have more incentive to switch, according to Paul Gulberg, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Among the incentives KKR cited were increased access to capital markets and the ability to use stock as "attractive currency" for mergers and acquisitions, according to the company. As a publicly traded partnership, the firm’s institutional ownership is lower and "we are largely irrelevant to index funds and ETFs in an environment where investor flows have been moving towards passive strategies."

"We think that by converting to a C-corp this could open the door for nearly seven times the current investor base," said Andrew Disdier, an analyst at Sandler O’Neill.

In the first quarter, KKR felt the effect of global stock-market volatility. In private equity, performance fees slid to $61.3m from $329.7m. The value of the private equity portfolio gained 0.4% in the quarter, the company said.

Overall, companywide performance fees plummeted 69% to $107m from the same period a year earlier.

Economic net income, which reflects both unrealised and realised marks for investments, fell to $364.7m, or 42c a share, from $549.9m, or 65c, a year earlier. The results beat analysts’ estimate of 11c.

KKR posted an increase in performance fees for public-markets investments from a year earlier. But its biggest balance sheet investment, First Data, declined in the quarter. The payment processing company fell 4.3% in the period. It has since recovered, gaining 8.3% in 2018 through Wednesday.

KKR continued to expand its assets under management to $190bn, which includes its deal with FS Investments that closed in April. That’s a 38% gain over the year earlier.

With Felice Maranz and Heather Perlberg

Bloomberg