Adidas is not about to axe Kanye West, says CEO Kasper Rorsted

Frankfurt/London/New York — Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted has distanced himself from comments about slavery by Kanye West but says the company has not discussed dropping the rapper as a designer.

"There clearly are some comments we don’t support," Rorsted said on a call. The company planned to talk with West about the matter, he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

West was very important to the German sportswear maker’s strategy, the CEO said in an interview after the company’s quarterly sales report.

His comments highlight the tricky balance companies have to strike when their celebrity brand ambassadors veer off the script.

The performer sparked outrage on social media with his comments on slavery in the US, in an interview with TMZ this week. "When you hear about slavery for 400 years — 400 years? That sounds like a choice," West said.

The artist designs the top-of-the-line Yeezy models that Adidas offers in limited runs, often raffling them off or selling them only at specific stores.

Rorsted said Yeezy provided a limited financial contribution but was important for "brand heat".

That strategy pushes brand desirability and helped Adidas steal market share from larger rival Nike. Adidas last year overtook Nike’s Jordan as the number two brand in US sports footwear, behind the US company’s flagship label, according to NPD analyst Matt Powell.

The German company’s affiliation with West reflects a shift in sports companies’ marketing to social media and away from television and print advertisements, as they tap celebrities and musicians in addition to top athletes to reach younger consumers.

In its financial update for the quarter to February 28, Adidas said sales rose 21% in North America and 26% in greater China, but only 5% in western Europe and fell 16% in Russia, where Rorsted said he saw little prospect for a recovery while sanctions continue.

Nike reported a 6% drop in sales in North America, while Under Armour saw flat sales in the region in the first three months of the year.

Adidas said e-commerce sales growth slowed to 27%, which Rorsted said was due to fewer product launches in the quarter.

Net profit rose 17% to €542m, ahead of analysts’ average forecast of €510m, as higher prices helped offset currency headwinds and an increase in marketing spending.

Adidas’s reputation in the US has already been bruised by an investigation into allegations that one of its former executives helped to facilitate illicit payments to basketball players to steer them to universities partnering with the brand.

Bloomberg and Reuters