Snapchat’s shares hit a record low amid redesign backlash

New York — Snapchat’s redesign isn’t working.

In November, parent company Snap embarked on a dramatic reorganisation of its mobile photo-sharing app to combat sluggish growth. But once the update reached all of Snapchat’s users in the first quarter, user additions and sales slowed even further amid a public revolt over the new design. Revenue gains in the current quarter will be even smaller, the company said Tuesday, sending shares plunging as much as 20% in New York Wednesday, the biggest intraday drop in almost a year.

CEO Evan Spiegel made the case that while the change is disruptive in the short term, it is necessary to fuel Snap’s business into the future. But two quarters in, he is having a hard time making that argument work.

Spiegel’s pitch for the new way of using Snapchat was rooted in his strong belief that messages and posts from friends should be separate from content from strangers and companies, and that mixing the two makes real relationships less intimate.

Celebrities are not your friends, according to Spiegel. Still, the only business model that’s really worked so far for social media in general has involved using posts from friends to draw users to content from brands and advertisers. Snap is no exception.

While he admitted that the new design "created some headwinds in our revenue this quarter by disrupting user behaviour and creating some apprehension among our advertising partners", Spiegel told investors on a call that the redesign "brings us closer to accomplishing our mission, and we’re continuing to iterate very quickly on the things that we don’t like".

Snapchat’s design tweaks

In one concession to the app’s critics, Snap is making a further tweak to Snapchat’s design to put some updates from friends back into the part of the application with news and celebrities, Spiegel said on Tuesday.

The friend content will be on the top of a scrolling feed. The decision could provide some relief to users — or it could further confuse the public about Spiegel’s vision.

In its earnings report, the company said daily active users on Snapchat, which lets people share pictures and videos that disappear, reached 191-million in the first quarter — missing the 194.3-million average analyst estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue was $230.7m, well below predictions for $244.9m.

Los Angeles-based Snap has had trouble sustaining momentum as a public company, providing lots of change and uncertainty for investors who hoped to see consistent growth. In recent months, the company lost several top executives and cut 7% of its staff in a reorganisation.

Revenue gains in the current period will "decelerate substantially" from the first quarter, Snap said, when sales climbed 54%. That indicates growth will be far less than the 62% analysts expected on average.