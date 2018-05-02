Aerospace Solutions Group to lift Boeing’s fast-growing services offering

Chicago — Boeing is acquiring KLX for $4.25bn in an all-cash transaction that includes $1bn in net debt, as the world’s largest aircraft maker bolsters a fast-growing new division that offers maintenance, spare parts and other services to airlines.

The aircraft maker will pay $63 per share for the purchase, which includes KLX’s Aerospace Solutions Group, and the deal is conditional on the successful divestment and separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group, Boeing said.

The sale, also subject to approvals from regulators and KLX shareholders, is expected to close by the third quarter.

The deal is the largest struck so far by CE Dennis Muilenburg, who has been scouting acquisitions that would more than triple sales at Boeing’s services business to $50bn within a decade.

Boeing has held preliminary talks with parts maker Woodward, according to media reports in February, and is deep into talks to form a joint venture that would give it control of Embraer’s commercial jets.

KLX will become part of Boeing Global Services and will be integrated with the aircraft maker’s parts subsidiary, Aviall, with an anticipated annual cost savings of $70m by 2021, Boeing said. There is no change to Boeing’s 2018 guidance or capital deployment strategy and commitment to returning all of the free cash flow to shareholders, the company said. Boeing expects the acquisition to be earnings neutral by 2019.

"We continue to see global services as our biggest market-growth opportunity," Muilenburg said on Monday, hours before the deal was announced.

Avionics

The transaction would be financed primarily with cash on hand, supplemented with debt, Boeing said.

While Boeing remained focused on organic growth, the company is exploring targeted takeovers and investments to round out its product portfolio, Muilenburg said. Boeing was also scouting deals in areas such as avionics — electronic communications or navigation equipment — where the aircraft maker is taking over work previously handled by suppliers.

Boeing created the services division in 2017 by assembling an assortment of highly profitable units that support customers and account for about 15% of total sales.

The foray rattled aerospace suppliers and engine makers, which typically make the bulk of their profit tending to aircraft over 30-year commercial lives.

KLX got about 90% of its $1.49bn in sales from aircraft parts and aftermarket services in its most recent fiscal year. The remainder came from the business catering to oil and gas drillers. Revenue in the energy services division has tumbled 60% to $153.2m since the separation as oil prices fell.

KLX’s Aerospace Solutions Group has about 2,000 employees with customer service centres in about 15 countries.

Its shares closed at $78.23 on Monday.

Bloomberg