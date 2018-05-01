Johnston Press CE resigns as cost cuts bite in Britain

Bengaluru — Johnston Press CE Ashley Highfield has resigned after nearly seven years at the helm and the company’s chief financial officer, David King, will replace him, the publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post newspapers said on Tuesday.

Highfield’s departure comes weeks after the company signalled the need for more cost cuts through restructuring, property disposals and capital expenditure reductions, as it faces pressure on revenue.

Britain’s newspaper industry has struggled in the past few years as advertisers shifted to online platforms, forcing several print publishers, including Trinity Mirror and Daily Mail and General Trust, to cut costs.

Johnston Press has also been reviewing its finances and said in April that it was in talks with bondholders to refinance £220m in bonds due on June 1, 2019. Without a deal, Johnston Press said it would have to explore alternative refinancing and restructuring options.

Highfield, who previously worked at the BBC, resigned citing family reasons and Johnson Press said he agreed not to put himself up for re-election at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Online audience

King takes the reins as the company aims to expand its online audience to combat pressure on local print advertising and newspaper sales.

"David has worked closely with the board on our strategic review of financing options … his transition to the CEO role provides stability to the business at this important time," chairwoman Camilla Rhodes said.

Johnston Press shares were more than 9% higher in midmorning trading.

Liberum analysts said that King would be regarded as a safe pair of hands who understood the company.

During Highfield’s tenure, Johnston Press shares lost about a third of their value, while the company’s revenue fell about 46%, according to company financial statements and Thomson Reuters data.

"I have been privileged to lead Johnston Press during a period of unprecedented turbulence in our industry," Highfield said. The acquisition of the i newspaper had been a particular highlight, he said.

The 250-year-old company, which has more than 200 titles, acquired i, the cut-price sister paper of The Independent, for £24m in 2016 to tap into its growing circulation revenue and advertising base.

Activist investor Custos Group, which has a holding of about 20% in Johnston Press, has been trying to oust Rhodes and Michael Butterworth as directors. It said in November it would push for the appointment of Scotland’s former nationalist first minister, Alex Salmond, as the publisher’s chairman.

Custos Group was not immediately available to comment on Tuesday.

Johnston Press said Highfield had previously decided to defer his £249,000 bonus, granted to him for achieving 2017 targets.

A company spokesman said Highfield would not receive any payments from June 5 when he stands down and also said he would receive the deferred bonus payment only after the company’s restructuring.

King would take over as CEO at the AGM on June5 and his replacement would be appointed in due course, Johnston Press said.

Reuters