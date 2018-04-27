Companies

Renault sales growth falters on Asia setbacks

27 April 2018 - 11:51 Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
Renault said revenue rose by a smaller-than-expected 0.2% in the first quarter, as the French car-maker suffered sales setbacks in India, China and South Korea, compounded by the effects of a stronger euro.

Revenue advanced to $15.93 billion, Renault said on Friday, well short of the $13.77 billion expected by analysts, according to an Inquiry Financial poll.

Sales in key growth markets showed a "mixed situation" in the quarter, added the French company.

While Europe and Russia showed solid gains, a spokeswoman said, sales tumbled almost one-third in the price-sensitive Indian market, where the Kwid mini-SUV’s early success has given way to rapid decline and the larger Captur subcompact is struggling to make inroads.

China registrations fell 16.8% amid a continuing slump in sales for the recently consolidated Jinbei and Huasong commercial vehicle brands, acquired through a joint venture with Chinese carmaker Brilliance.

Sales by South Korean unit Renault Samsung Motors fell more than a quarter.

The stronger euro cut automotive revenue by 4.8% or €575 million, weakening the value of overseas sales. The overall increase in sales volume contributed €275 million to revenue growth, and pricing improvements another €140 million.

Renault reiterated its 2018 market outlook and earnings guidance.

