Companies

Facebook says there may be more Cambridge Analytica-sized leaks

27 April 2018 - 11:53 Sarah Frier
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook is on the hunt for other Cambridge Analytica-sized data leaks, and the company warned Thursday that users and investors might not like what it finds.

A few years ago, 270,000 people used a personality quiz app on the social network and shared information on their Facebook friends. That added up to as many as 87 million people. The data was later passed to Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, without users’ consent. After public uproar, Facebook announced it would audit all popular apps from when its data rules were looser.

Facebook said it expects to discover and announce more "instances of misuse of user data or other undesirable activity by third parties," according to a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The media may uncover foul play before Facebook does, the company also said. Either way, "the discovery of the foregoing may negatively affect user trust and engagement, harm our reputation and brands, and adversely affect our business and financial results," the social-media giant said in the filing.

This could also expose Facebook to more regulatory risk, fines and penalties, beyond the scrutiny that’s already led Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to testify to Congress, it warned in the filing covering results from the first quarter of 2018.

All public companies list potential risks in regulatory filings, often repeating the same ones from quarter to quarter. Facebook updated its risk section as the company audits how outside developers use its social network and cuts off some access to data. The ongoing process is testing Facebook’s developer relationships.

The filing came a day after Facebook announced its earnings, passing expectations for sales and user growth, and showing that its advertising machine is so far unscathed. The shares soared.

©2018 Bloomberg

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook flees with 1.5bn users

By taking subscribers out of range of strict EU privacy laws, the social networking firm is back in the spotlight
Opinion
1 day ago

Why the social media giants are facing a popular uprising

It is important for digital marketers to be transparent about how they use personal information
News & Insights
1 day ago

PwC cleared Facebook’s privacy practices during Cambridge Analytica period

The assessment was completed in the last year of the period during which the consultancy gained access to millions of Facebook users’ data
Companies
7 days ago

Facebook admits data leak affected 100,000 SA users — far more than estimated

The social media platform delivers updated estimate after SA’s information regulator insists on transparency
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese to sue Steinhoff for R59bn — but ...
Companies
2.
Mine closures and job losses for platinum sector, ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff's implosion shows how networking can go ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Lift for Uber as new transport bill covers the ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Steinhoff sells half of POCO to Andreas Seifert, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.