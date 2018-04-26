Companies

Christo Wiese to sue Steinhoff for R59bn — but Dutch law may not allow it

26 April 2018 - 15:19 Hanna Ziady
Christo Wiese. Picture HETTY ZANTMAN
Christo Wiese. Picture HETTY ZANTMAN

Veteran businessman Christo Wiese’s Titan Group has instituted a R59bn claim against the Steinhoff group of companies, citing cash investments made between 2015 and 2016.

The Titan Group had served summons on Steinhoff International Holdings, registered in SA, and Steinhoff International Holdings NV, registered in the Netherlands, in respect of claims totaling about R59bn, read a statement released on behalf of Wiese, previously Steinhoff’s chairman, on Thursday afternoon. 

“These claims relate to cash investments made by the Titan Group in Steinhoff in 2015 and 2016.”

The 2015 investment related to the Titan Group’s subscription of shares in Steinhoff following the Pepkor acquisition, for which it was claiming repayment. The 2016 investment related to its capital injection into Steinhoff to meet debt obligations relating to its purchase of Mattress Firm in the US.

Wiese said his group was fully prepared to work with other claimants and shareholders to ensure Steinhoff "remains and continues as a sustainable company”. But in conversation with Business Day on Thursday, Wiese would not comment on whether any other shareholders had expressed interest in joining him.

Wiese’s claim against Steinhoff will come as a surprise to shareholders, considering that he has been a director of the company since 2013, and some shareholders may look to hold him personally liable for the company’s accounting fraud. Shareholders were already taken aback earlier this month when it emerged that Steinhoff had loaned Wiese €325m during October and November 2017 for Shoprite shares, just weeks before Steinhoff collapsed.

Armand Kersten, head of European relations at VEB, the Dutch Investor Association, said that Dutch law would prevent Wiese's claim from being upheld, as he was a director of Steinhoff at the time the transactions were entered into. “There is clear case law on this,” Kersten told Business Day.

Wiese was first appointed an independent non-executive director to the Steinhoff International board in March 2013. In November 2015 he was made a director of that board, and appointed chairman in May 2016.

Even if Wiese were to claim he had entered into the transactions under “legal error” (that is, he had been misled in terms of the transaction), as a supervisory director, he would still have a certain liability for any wrongdoing ascribed to the company, Kersten said.  

VEB has instituted legal action against Steinhoff on behalf of shareholders, and is also seeking to hold auditors Deloitte, and various banks, liable for shareholder losses.

A restructuring of Steinhoff on “fair and equitable terms” would be in the best interest of all stakeholders, Wiese said. Steinhoff owned “some excellent businesses”, most of which they acquired from Pepkor in 2015.

“In a restructured Steinhoff, these businesses have every potential of continuing to create value for all shareholders and claimants,” said Wiese. “This would require, inter alia, a restructuring of its current debt,” he said. “This prospect is based on the continued excellent performance of the Steinhoff Africa Retail Group (Star), containing most of the original Pepkor businesses, of which Steinhoff is currently the controlling shareholder.

On whether lenders would be prepared to restructure Steinhoff’'s debt, Wiese said he had “no idea”. “Everybody must look at the situation and decide for himself what best outcome for him is.”

Steinhoff’s Johan van Zyl resigns ahead of shareholder meeting in Amsterdam

Non-executive director Johan Van Zyl has resigned from the board of Steinhoff International Holdings so the firm can ‘build for the ...
Companies
8 days ago

Steinhoff's implosion shows how networking can go horribly wrong

The familiarity that enables the easy movement of capital and information is also what dulls the sense of scepticism, writes Ann Crotty
Companies
8 days ago

Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo Wiese off the hook

Steinhoff stuns investors and corporate governance analysts with confirmation  that it prepaid Wiese €325m just before it collapsed
Companies
14 days ago

Steinhoff's share sale no cure for investor jitters

The sale of R3.75bn Steinhoff Africa Retail shares is the latest in a string of high-quality asset sales aimed at paying down debt
Companies
13 days ago

JSE wants Steinhoff to say if it breached listing rules

The JSE will also contact the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where Steinhoff has a primary listing, to find out if there were any breaches of the German ...
Companies
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mine closures, job losses ‘bloodbath’ for ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste thrown a lifeline by ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Christo Wiese to sue Steinhoff for R59bn — but ...
Companies
4.
Platinum industry faces a bloodbath
Companies / Mining
5.
Steinhoff sells half of POCO to Andreas Seifert, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Steinhoff: Legal claims likely to grow
News & Fox

MARC HASENFUSS: Burning down the Steinhoff house
Opinion / Market Watch

Steinhoff sells half of POCO to Andreas Seifert, ending a bitter dispute
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste thrown a lifeline by banks
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.