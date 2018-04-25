Companies

With eye on expansion, Dangote Cement gets set for fund-raising drive

Dangote has $350m reserved for capital projects in 2018, including for building export facilities at Nigeria’s ports to boost shipments to West African countries

25 April 2018 - 17:45 Emele Onu and Tope Alake
Aliko Dangote. Picture: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE
Aliko Dangote. Picture: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Lagos — Dangote Cement will consider a London share sale over the next two years as Africa’s biggest producer of the building material seeks funds for expansion.

Nigeria’s biggest company, owned by the continent’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, will also seek to raise $500m via the issue of a eurobond, chief financial officer Brian Egan told investors on a conference call on Tuesday, after reporting first-quarter financials. That’s on top of a 300-billion naira ($833m) local-currency bond announced in March.

Under new CEO Joseph Makoju, Dangote Cement is investing heavily in expansion, with $350m earmarked for capital projects in 2018. Those include the building of export facilities at Nigeria’s seaports to boost shipments to neighbouring West African countries. The economy of Africa’s biggest crude producer is set to grow in 2018, after falling into recession amid low oil prices in 2016.

On Monday, Dangote Cement hired former Xstrata CEO Mick Davis as a nonexecutive director alongside Cherie Blair, a lawyer and the wife of former UK prime minister Tony Blair. The high-profile appointments were widely seen as a prelude to a listing in London, after the cement maker previously mulled a share sale in the UK capital in 2010.

The company has approached investment banks about arranging the IPO, people familiar with the matter said in February. The share sale could raise about $1bn, they said, adding that the cement maker was more likely to raise that much cash in London than Lagos due to the deeper pool of investors.

Bloomberg

