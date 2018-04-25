Companies

WATCH: What lies ahead for PSG?

25 April 2018 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Investment holding company PSG Group released its full-year results on Tuesday reporting an almost 9% decline in headline earnings per share (HEPS) while recurring earnings per share (EPS) increased were up 7% due to stronger performances from most of the group’s core investments.

Its agricultural holding, Zeder, reported a 35% decrease in recurring earnings and empowerment trust Dipeo contributed a R56m loss.

PSG declared a final dividend of R2.77, bringing the total dividend to R4.15 — an increase of 11%.

PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton spoke to Business Day TV about what the numbers mean.

PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about its full-year results and what they mean

