VW on track for profitable growth on positive sales momentum

Beijing/Paris — Volkswagen Group (VW) is on track for profitable growth this year, thanks to positive sales momentum at the start of 2018, the car maker’s top executive said on Tuesday.

"We’ve had a very positive start into 2018," group CEO Herbert Diess said at the Beijing car show. "We see positive momentum in all regions." Diess was referring to group-wide deliveries, which expanded 7.4% in the first quarter to 2.7-million vehicles.

"We see good opportunities for profitable growth in 2018, too, but we need to speed up," Diess said, noting rapid changes across the industry and heightening competition, especially in China.

Europe’s largest automotive group plans to spend €15bn up to the end of 2022 on electric vehicles (EVs) and new technologies, such as self-driving vehicles and alternative mobility services, with €10bn alone earmarked for EVs, Diess said.

VW plans to start building EVs in at least six Chinese factories by 2021.

In Paris, French car maker PSA Group posted a 42% increase in first-quarter revenue, lifted by its acquisition of Opel-Vauxhall.

Group revenue rose to €18.18bn, the maker of Peugeot and Citroën cars said on Tuesday, as vehicle deliveries advanced 44%. Following a 2014 bailout, PSA has recovered to record profitability and is applying its turnaround lessons to Opel, acquired from General Motors last year. It is currently engaged in a stand-off with Germany’s IG Metall over plans to suspend a pay increase negotiated by the union.

Performance plans across the group "are on track to make this strong performance a solid basis for the future", chief financial officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said.

The sales number fell short of the €18.35bn expected by analysts, based on the median estimate in an Inquiry Financial poll for Thomson Reuters.

The Peugeot, Citroën and DS (PCD) business, which excludes Opel-Vauxhall, posted a 13.3% revenue gain to €10.21bn on a 6.6% increase in deliveries. Inventory rose 12.3% year-on-year to 438,000 vehicles.

The legacy brands’ sales gain came in spite of negative currency effects, as the stronger euro crimped revenue by 2.8%. That was more than offset by a 4.5% gain from sales of pricier vehicles and trims on models such as the recently launched Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs.

Opel-Vauxhall revenue came in at €4.84bn, PSA said, without giving a comparable year-earlier figure.

The group made little progress in reversing its sustained China sales collapse of recent years, with first-quarter registrations up 1.8% in the world’s biggest automotive market. It will take "some time" to change the "fundamentals of sales and marketing" and restore the China business to significant profit, Chatillon warned on Tuesday.

The group also reiterated its full-year global markets outlook and mid-term profitability goals.

Reuters