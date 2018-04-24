SAP’s upbeat results show its gaining ground on cloud competitors

Frankfurt/London — Germany’s SAP announced upbeat results in the seasonally tough first quarter, saying it was gaining ground on its main competitors in the cloud, Salesforce and Oracle, and its margin recovery was firmly on track.

SAP, Europe’s largest tech company by stock market valuation, also raised its sales and profits guidance for 2018 to take into account the $2.4bn acquisition of US sales software firm Callidus, announced in January.

"We’re gaining share fast and we’re outpacing our toughest competitors pretty handily," CEO Bill McDermott told reporters on a conference call, calling the results strong at the top and bottom line.

SAP now expects total non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) revenues at constant currencies this year of €24.8bm to €25.3bn, representing growth of 5.5% to 7.5%, up from an earlier expectation of 5% to 7% growth.

Non-IFRS operating profits rose 14% in constant currency to €1.235bn, compared to the average forecast of €1.19bn in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

Cloud subscription and support revenues, SAP’s growth driver, grew by 18% to exceed €1bn for the first time. At constant currencies they rose 31%, to which McDermott said: "Wow." Cloud growth accelerated outside the US and grew faster than any of SAP’s major rivals, including Oracle, Salesforce and Workday, he added.

SAP has faced currency headwinds due to the strong euro, and both the company and analysts focused on key metrics after adjustment for currency effects to get an underlying picture of performance.

Had SAP reported in dollars, like its competitors, the growth numbers would have turned out even better, said chief financial officer Luka Mucic. Cloud subscriptions, for example, would have shown year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 37% in dollar terms, he said.

"We grew faster than every ‘best-of-breed’ cloud [competitor] out there," McDermott said. "Faster than Workday, a lot faster than Salesforce, and a lot faster than Oracle." Mucic said that an expansion of 1.1 percentage points in operating margins in the first quarter boded well for SAP after a strong showing in the same quarter a year ago.

Reuters