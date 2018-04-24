Companies

SAP’s upbeat results show its gaining ground on cloud competitors

24 April 2018 - 12:44 Douglas Busvine and Eric Auchard
CLOUD BURST: SAP’s offices in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS
CLOUD BURST: SAP’s offices in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt/London — Germany’s SAP announced upbeat results in the seasonally tough first quarter, saying it was gaining ground on its main competitors in the cloud, Salesforce and Oracle, and its margin recovery was firmly on track.

SAP, Europe’s largest tech company by stock market valuation, also raised its sales and profits guidance for 2018 to take into account the $2.4bn acquisition of US sales software firm Callidus, announced in January.

"We’re gaining share fast and we’re outpacing our toughest competitors pretty handily," CEO Bill McDermott told reporters on a conference call, calling the results strong at the top and bottom line.

SAP now expects total non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) revenues at constant currencies this year of €24.8bm to €25.3bn, representing growth of 5.5% to 7.5%, up from an earlier expectation of 5% to 7% growth.

Non-IFRS operating profits rose 14% in constant currency to €1.235bn, compared to the average forecast of €1.19bn in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

Cloud subscription and support revenues, SAP’s growth driver, grew by 18% to exceed €1bn for the first time. At constant currencies they rose 31%, to which McDermott said: "Wow." Cloud growth accelerated outside the US and grew faster than any of SAP’s major rivals, including Oracle, Salesforce and Workday, he added.

SAP has faced currency headwinds due to the strong euro, and both the company and analysts focused on key metrics after adjustment for currency effects to get an underlying picture of performance.

Had SAP reported in dollars, like its competitors, the growth numbers would have turned out even better, said chief financial officer Luka Mucic. Cloud subscriptions, for example, would have shown year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 37% in dollar terms, he said.

"We grew faster than every ‘best-of-breed’ cloud [competitor] out there," McDermott said. "Faster than Workday, a lot faster than Salesforce, and a lot faster than Oracle." Mucic said that an expansion of 1.1 percentage points in operating margins in the first quarter boded well for SAP after a strong showing in the same quarter a year ago.

Reuters

Tech firms, including Microsoft and Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber-attacks

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord aims to help tech companies take ‘a principled path’; no companies from Russia, China, Iran or North Korea ...
Companies
6 days ago

SAP comes clean on payments to Gupta-linked entities

The software company says there is no evidence of payment to any SA government official but e-mails show the Guptas accessed confidential contracts ...
National
1 month ago

ELB’s share jumps after getting green light to build power plant for Sappi

About 35 tonnes of biomass will be burnt per hour in a boiler to generate steam and drive a turbine to generate power, which will be fed into the grid
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu's decision sinks ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Rebranding fails to end ANN7 woes
Companies
3.
PIC rejects proposals that ensure more disclosure
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Directors quit Acsa board after Nzimande comments
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
eNCA denies talk of massive job cuts
Companies

Related Articles

Tech firms, including Microsoft and Facebook, vow not to aid government ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Sappi to lift dissolving cellulose output
Companies / Industrials

SAP comes clean on payments to Gupta-linked entities
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.