Munich Re would welcome long-term investor, says CEO

24 April 2018 - 05:47 Agency Staff
Joachim Wenning. Picture: REUTERS
Munich — Munich Re would welcome a long-term investor taking a significant stake in the company as the world’s largest reinsurer eyes a return to profit growth this year, its CEO said.

Joachim Wenning’s comments come as Japan’s SoftBank is in talks to take a stake in rival Swiss Re, and after other German corporate titans including Daimler and Deutsche Bank have attracted big investors from China over the past year.

"In principle we would welcome an anchor investor," Wenning said, noting US investor Warren Buffett once held 12%-13% of Munich Re.

But he was not searching for such an investor and declined to say whether Munich Re had received approaches.

Wenning, a year at the helm as CEO, faces shareholders on Wednesday at the company’s annual general meeting.

Profit has declined for each of the past five years, but Wenning is confident of an upturn.

"We’ve reached a turnaround and our profit target for 2018 is higher than last year," he said.

Wenning’s optimism contrasts with credit ratings agency Fitch, which said in a report last week that its outlook for the global reinsurance sector was negative, due to fierce competition and low interest rates.

Munich Re eked out a small profit in 2017 after a spate of hurricanes and other natural catastrophes in North America prompted record claims to insurers across the industry. In a hint of what shareholders can expect on Wednesday, Wenning said damages from natural catastrophes were within the bounds of Munich Re’s underwriting policies.

Wenning said the company was very confident in its profit guidance of €2.3bn for 2018 and about €2.8bn from 2020, thanks to growth opportunities.

Munich Re has analysed regions where it is under-represented and sees potential, he said, though he declined to be more specific other than saying one could never go wrong by doing more in the US.

Some banks, such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank and UBS, have recently lifted price targets for Munich Re shares, which have risen more than 8% this year.

Munich Re is braced for Britain’s departure from the EU in 2019 and applied in March for licences to operate there as it would any country outside the EU.

Wenning said it was a bureaucratic process that cost more than €10m. "But it is unavoidable because Britain is and will remain a big market," he said.

Reuters

Naked Insurance strips out underwriting profit

Insurance start-up’s fixed-fee model aimed at ending ‘conflict of interest’
Companies
13 days ago

Discovery makes a statement with bold new HQ in Sandton

The impressive new head office reflects the insurer’s spacious yet grounded vision, writes Graham Wood
Companies
13 days ago

Sanlam overtakes Old Mutual — even as stock falls sharply after R5.7bn share issue

Sanlam has taken a narrow lead over Old Mutual in the market cap stakes — at R198bn to R197bn — with Discovery a distant third
Companies
26 days ago

Returning Old Mutual will find Sanlam ahead

South Africa remains the bread and butter of both groups, at least for now
Companies
1 month ago

