Dutch giant Philips already counting cost of rising US-Chinese trade tension

Amsterdam — Dutch health technology company Philips says the rising trade tension between the US and China is having a negative effect on its results, as it drives prices of raw materials such as aluminium and steel higher.

"So far the effects are modest, but we are worried about the trade tensions," CEO Frans van Houten said in a phone interview on Monday.

"We don’t expect any tariffs to be imposed on medical equipment, but we see indirect effects through the costs of commodities."

Van Houten said he expected Philips to maintain its current double-digit sales growth in China this year.

The company posted a 27% drop in first-quarter profit, hit partly by the costs of restructuring and some acquisitions as it evolves its portfolio.

Net income fell in the first three months to €94m from €128m in the same period in 2017, the company said on Monday.

Best known for the manufacture of light bulbs, electrical appliances and television sets, the Amsterdam-based company has gradually pulled out of these activities in face of fierce competition from Asia.

It focuses now more on high-end medical and health technology, such as computer tomography and molecular imaging, as well as household appliances.

Sales in the first quarter stood at €3.9bn, down 2% on from €4.03m in 2017.

But the company stressed that was a comparable growth of 5.0% taking into account such issues as currency fluctuations, and the shedding of the Philips Lighting arm.

"While there is more work to be done, 2018 started well," Van Houten said.

Restructuring and acquisition charges came to a hefty €64m in the first quarter of 2018, compared to just €24m a year ago.

The 2017 first quarter profits also got a boost from a €59m gain from selling some real estate.

The group, which sold its first light bulb a few years after it was founded in 1891, moved to list its Philips Lighting division in mid-2016, which joined the Amsterdam stock exchange, the top-tier AEX, in March.

Philips is a global multinational with more than 74,000 employees and income streams in over 150 countries.

Van Houten hailed sales growth in early 2018 particularly in the diagnostics and treatment area, up in comparable figures some 9% on last year.

"Across our markets, we continue to see strong customer interest in our innovations," said Van Houten.

The company had also "signed eight long-term strategic partnership agreements across the US, Europe and the Middle East," he said, citing an 11-year deal with Britain’s Wye Valley NHS Trust to provide the latest diagnostic imaging equipment.

Philips remained on target for the 2017-20 period of 4%-6% comparable sales growth, he said.

Van Houten, whose second term at the head of the company is due to end in a year, told reporters on a conference call he would be ready to stay on for another term, if shareholders wished.

Reuters and AFP