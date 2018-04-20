PwC cleared Facebook’s privacy practices during Cambridge Analytica period

Bengaluru — Facebook’s privacy practices were cleared by auditing firm PwC in an assessment completed in the last year of the period during which Cambridge Analytica gained access to the personal data of millions of Facebook users.

Facebook had established and implemented a comprehensive privacy programme, and its privacy controls were operating with sufficient effectiveness to provide reasonable assurance to protect the privacy of covered information, PwC said in a report submitted to the Federal Trade Commission, dated December 2017 on the FTC website.

The report was an assessment of the period from Februay 12 2015 to February 11 2017.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday on the PwC assessment submitted to the FTC. PwC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Facebook has been under scrutiny from legislators across the world since disclosing that the personal information of 87-million Facebook users wrongly ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a British firm hired by Donald Trump for his 2016 US presidential election campaign.

"We remain strongly committed to protecting people’s information. We appreciate the opportunity to answer questions the FTC may have," Facebook deputy chief privacy officer Rob Sherman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared for hearings in front of US legislators last week.

He faces pressure from European Union legislators to go to Europe to shed light on the data breach involving Cambridge Analytica.

Reuters