Companies

PwC cleared Facebook’s privacy practices during Cambridge Analytica period

20 April 2018 - 11:54 Kanishka Singh
Facebook. Picture: SUPPLIED
Facebook. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Facebook’s privacy practices were cleared by auditing firm PwC in an assessment completed in the last year of the period during which Cambridge Analytica gained access to the personal data of millions of Facebook users.

Facebook had established and implemented a comprehensive privacy programme, and its privacy controls were operating with sufficient effectiveness to provide reasonable assurance to protect the privacy of covered information, PwC said in a report submitted to the Federal Trade Commission, dated December 2017 on the FTC website.

The report was an assessment of the period from Februay 12 2015 to February 11 2017.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday on the PwC assessment submitted to the FTC. PwC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Facebook has been under scrutiny from legislators across the world since disclosing that the personal information of 87-million Facebook users wrongly ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a British firm hired by Donald Trump for his 2016 US presidential election campaign.

"We remain strongly committed to protecting people’s information. We appreciate the opportunity to answer questions the FTC may have," Facebook deputy chief privacy officer Rob Sherman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared for hearings in front of US legislators last week.

He faces pressure from European Union legislators to go to Europe to shed light on the data breach involving Cambridge Analytica.

Reuters

Facebook takes steps on privacy choices

Facebook has announced it will begin rolling out changes to how it handles private data this week to comply with forthcoming EU rules, with European ...
Companies
1 day ago

Russia to probe Facebook, and could ban it if it doesn’t comply with local laws

After blocking the messaging app Telegram this week, Russia’s telecoms watchdog is eyeing Facebook, which is widely used by those opposed to ...
Companies
1 day ago

OTR Global cuts Facebook to ‘mixed’ in first rating downgrade since January

Facebook lost 10% in March amid concern about the way in which the company handled its users’ personal data
Companies
1 day ago

Data privacy: why internet giants elicit antitrust critiques

The Cambridge Analytica furore vindicates fear that groups such as Facebook are not benign monopolies, writes David Unterhalter
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Gupta-linked finance chief quits Transnet
Companies
2.
Ruffled feathers as Astral shareholders vote ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Steinhoff investor losses not our fault, Absa says
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Momentum builds for Pick n Pay’s own label
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
CNA and Edgars get logo and layout facelifts
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Facebook takes steps on privacy choices
Companies

Russia to probe Facebook, and could ban it if it doesn’t comply with local laws
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

OTR Global cuts Facebook to ‘mixed’ in first rating downgrade since January
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Facebook admits data leak affected 100,000 SA users — far more than estimated
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.