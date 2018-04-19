UPS hoping discounts and offers will deliver more business

United Parcel Service (UPS) is taking a page out of a retailer’s playbook, offering discounts on everything from Costco memberships to luxury clothes and Disneyland tickets to loyal customers, says the company.

The UPS My Choice Deals programme, first reported by Reuters, appears to be the first time the world’s largest package deliverer is hoping to cash in on shippers’ products directly.

More than 43-million global consumers will get access to about 500 deals, such as 10% off Goodyear tyres, 20% off Neiman Marcus luxury clothes, or the ability to donate half of 1% of an Amazon purchase to charity.

UPS hopes to drum up more business and build brand loyalty for retailers who hopefully would choose UPS over rival FedEx or other couriers, including Amazon’s own logistics and delivery operations.

"If you are receiving something from Macy’s you’ll have an additional deal from Macy’s right there in your alert," Stu Marcus, UPS vice-president of customer technology marketing said in an interview at its Atlanta headquarters. My Choice helps recipients track parcels to their door or choose alternative delivery locations, such as an office or a UPS retail store.

The programme was launched in 2011 to cut higher costs associated with "last mile" delivery to residential addresses by reducing multiple delivery attempts, returns and customer complaints to retailers. Robert W Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford said the deals programme was part of UPS’s efforts to increase the penetration of the My Choice programme.

"My Choice enhances customer satisfaction because it provides them more control," Hartford said, adding that My Choice could streamline its network, speed up deliveries and reduce per-unit costs and improve margins.

The discount programme, tested over the past year and now being rolled out nationwide, reflects changes in UPS’s business, Marcus said.

In 2011 deliveries to households amounted to about 40% of volume, with deliveries between businesses making up the rest. About half of volume goes directly to households.

My Choice deals are sent to customers in adverts attached to delivery notifications, or consumers can log into a website to see them, Marcus said.

Discount loyalty programmes have long been used by retailers, including Amazon’s Prime membership, Groupon, or Brad’s Deals.

UPS gets a commission on deals for promoting the products, Marcus said, declining to discuss revenue expectations.

"These are active customers receiving deliveries, so the customers who signed up for My Choice have already proven they are willing to receive goods and willing to order online. It is a very active group of customers that shippers want to engage with," Marcus said.

Reuters