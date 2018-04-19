IBM stock falls as profit margin narrows

IBM’s one-quarter growth streak is already in doubt.

Shares of the technology company fell in early trading on Wednesday after it reported narrower profit margins and no revenue growth, excluding help from a weak US dollar. That cast a shadow over an effort to sell more profitable cloud-based software to revive growth after five years of revenue declines.

Though heading in the right direction, the rebirth of International Business Machines had yet to materialise, Daniel Ives, an analyst with GBH Insights, said in a note to clients.

"Patience is wearing thin on the [Wall] Street around the IBM turnaround story, which continues to be elusive," he said.

First-quarter revenue came in at $19.1bn, beating the average analyst estimate of $18.8bn.

That is 5% higher than a year earlier, but flat without currency fluctuations. Margins slipped 0.6 percentage points to 43.2%.

Earlier in 2018, chief financial officer James Kavanaugh said margins would stabilise "immediately" in the first quarter.

The stock dropped as much as 5.6% in early trading on Wednesday after closing at $160.91 in New York.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana said growth in the cloud business was 14%, lower than the 2017 average of 24%. That "puts a question mark on IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy".

During a conference call, Kavanaugh pushed back on questions from analysts about margins and whether revenue could keep expanding.

He pointed to growth across the firm’s business lines and said execution problems in IBM’s computer storage unit and consulting business were partly to blame for the challenges.

Kavanaugh described the overall picture as positive and said CEO Ginni Rometty’s goal of getting about half of sales, or $40bn, from newer businesses was ahead of schedule.

"This is a good start to the year," Kavanaugh said. "We’re well on pace to deliver that $40bn earlier than 2018."

Those new businesses represented 47% of revenue over the past 12 months, he said.

Rometty reversed the trend of revenue declines late in 2017, though that boost was not fuelled as much by new businesses as by cyclical demand for more traditional mainframe computers. Investors are watching closely for gains in newer software and services to support growth when the bump from hardware sales fades. In the meantime, Rometty has shifted thousands of jobs outside the US and reduced costs.

On average, analysts expected IBM to lift its full-year profit forecast, but the company kept it at $13.80 a share. Some investors are not waiting to see if Rometty can return IBM to its glory days as one of the industry’s bellwethers.

Bloomberg