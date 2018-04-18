Companies

NAVIGATION PROVIDER

TomTom maps out independent future

18 April 2018 - 05:52 Agency Staff
A TomTom navigation device is seen in this photo illustration taken in Amsterdam. Picture: REUTERS/ROBIN VAN LONKHUYSEN
A TomTom navigation device is seen in this photo illustration taken in Amsterdam. Picture: REUTERS/ROBIN VAN LONKHUYSEN

Amsterdam — TomTom, the navigation and mapping company, intended to remain independent but could work with other groups as it focused more on winning business from leading car makers, its chairman said on Tuesday.

The Dutch group earlier reported better than expected first-quarter core earnings, despite a decline in sales.

Speaking to investors at its annual meeting, chairman Peter Wakkie stressed that the company intended to remain independent but could work with other groups as it shifts away from the consumer market.

That "doesn’t mean that TomTom is not open to partnerships of whatever kind: there is no objection to that from within TomTom, in principle", Wakkie said. But the company would only disclose new partnerships or deals once they became concrete, he said.

In March, Reuters reported that TomTom had engaged Deutsche Bank to help seek a buyer for some or all of the company. After initially declining comment, TomTom said it had not mandated an adviser for a sale of the whole company.

The Dutch company sees itself as a provider of navigation and mapping technologies that will play an important role in assisted driving and self-driving cars. It has already signed partnerships with Germany’s Bosch and China’s Baidu.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in at €43m, beating average expectations of €34m.

Sales dropped by 10% to €192m as the company’s personal navigation device business shrank further.

Automotive sector sales were up 42%.

Reuters

Subaru’s family car up for an outdoor challenge

Subaru has given its Outback crossover another midlife update together with a slew of safety items, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
13 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: SA could be a pathfinder for simple mapping tech

Having proved that the system works, mapIT is now speaking to Kampala city authorities about using it as a citywide addressing system.
Opinion
1 month ago

Renault SA’s sweetener makes trade-in a cinch

Renault SA says with its incentive there has never been a better time to buy a Megane or Kadjar model
Life
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Load shedding looms again as Eskom scrambles for ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Nedbank to review KPMG status after spin-off
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Curro adds Cooper to its school bag
Companies
5.
Moelis junior bankers learn that even 16-hour ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.