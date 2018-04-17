Curro buys Gauteng primary school Cooper College

Private education group Curro has agreed to buy Cooper College, a private primary school in Gauteng, and plans to expand the college to encompass a high school.

Cooper College, in North Riding, Randburg, offers the Cambridge International curriculum for grades 0 to 7, and has about 1,000 enrolled learners.

Curro said in its announcement on Tuesday that it planned to further develop the Cooper College campus and to construct a private high school for up to 650 learners.

The value of the traction was not disclosed.

Curro is taking advantage of the demand for private school education and targeting the lower-fee market as part of its growth strategy.

Listed on the JSE in 2011, Curro has been a market favourite until fairly recently — when concern about its high valuation weighed on its share price.

The stock has fallen from a peak of R50 just more than a year ago, to R30.89.

It is trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of 64, according to Iress data.