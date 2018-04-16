Rodio Geotechnics settles collusion case and turns on cartel partners

Rodio agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R885,963 and will co-operate with the commission in its prosecution of other companies involved in the cartel activity.

"Other accused companies in the matter include Grinaker-LTA [an operating group of Aveng], Esorfranki, Dura Soltanche Bachy, Geomechanics and Diabor. Grinaker-LTA had applied for and was granted conditional immunity, so the commission is not seeking a penalty against it," a commission statement read.

In 2016, the Competition Tribunal ordered Geomechanics to pay R1.65m as part of a settlement agreement for collusive tendering on Gautrain work and the work for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

Another accused company, Dura, entered into a settlement with the commission in 2014 and paid a penalty of more than R900,000.

The complaint against Rodio was initiated by the commission in 2009 after competitors were found to routinely divide work among themselves in accordance with a "scorecard".

The commission found that although Rodio was not part of the arrangement entered into by other companies including Dura and Geomechanics in 1994, the firm was involved in the collusive conduct through Rogel.

Other findings contained in the settlement agreement were that Rodio, through Rogel, was awarded the tender for piling and lateral support for the Mercure Hotel in 2005 after an agreement between Dura, Esorfranki and GEL. "Dura, Esorfranki and GEL agreed that the other firms would either not bid or would submit cover prices," read the findings.

The penalty imposed on Rodio constitutes about 5% of its South African revenue for the financial year ended 2010. The company has agreed to pay within a month.

