Phakamani Hadebe hopes the Eskom board has done enough to win Nersa’s favour

He emphasised that Eskom’s application under the regulatory clearing account represented "efficient and prudent expenditure incurred by Eskom".

Eskom acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim gave a detailed breakdown of the costs and revenue of Eskom over the three relevant years to justify its application under the regulatory clearing account. He noted that Eskom had absorbed about R45bn of costs, which it had incurred during these years and had not included in its application.

He stressed that Eskom did not expect the R66bn to be liquidated on a one-off basis but to be phased in as it was cognisant of the effect a one-off liquidation would have on the economy and consumers. However, the phasing in of the liquidation of the regulatory clearing account could not be over a very extended period and needed to take Eskom’s financial sustainability into consideration. This included debt service costs.

Cassim noted that the biggest variance between the MYPD assumptions and the actual outcome was in relation to revenue from the sale of electricity. The revenue variance amounted to R44bn for the three years, or about two-thirds of the R66bn application, and was largely due to the economic downturn, he said.

Other items that had to be taken into account were the pass-through impact of independent power producers (R7.4bn), international purchases of electricity (R9.1bn), coal burnt (R3.5bn) and the use of open cycle gas turbines (R1.4bn).

Cosatu strongly rejected Eskom’s application as "unaffordable, unreasonable and unjustifiable". The federation’s parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks, said Eskom had had excessive above-inflation increases for the past 11 years, which had had a "massively negative impact" on industry, small and medium-sized enterprises, and consumers.

"Eskom and government’s leadership is to blame for its mismanagement and role in state capture and corruption for the mess that Eskom is in," the federation said in a presentation at the public hearing.

"Eskom’s reckless behaviour is a threat to state and the very survival of the nation. It cannot be allowed to continue unabated. Whilst we welcome the president’s interventions, these are not enough. They are merely scratching the surface of a toxic swamp."