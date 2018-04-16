Companies

Gemfields taken to court over alleged abuses in Mozambique

16 April 2018 - 15:27 Barbara Lewis
Picture: THINKSTOCK
London — Law firm Leigh Day has filed a case with London’s high court against JSE-listed Pallinghurst’s subsidiary Gemfields, saying it represents more than 100 Mozambicans who have allegedly suffered human rights abuses, the lawyers said on Monday.

Gemfields, which describes itself as "a leading supplier of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones" said, together with its subsidiary, Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM), it would vigorously defend itself, and it denounced any form of violence or abuse.

Monday’s statement from Leigh Day, which acts on a no-win, no-fee basis, said it had served formal proceedings on behalf of the claimants, who allege they have been shot, beaten, subjected to humiliating treatment and sexual abuse, unlawfully detained, and/or forced to carry out menial labour.

Contacted by Reuters, the high court said it could not comment.

Leigh Day said it could take months for the case to be heard.

Both Gemfields and Pallinghurst on Monday referred Reuters to a statement on Gemfields’ website it first issued in February when it said Leigh Day had sought to settle out of court, but had not filed a formal claim.

"Should the claim be served, Gemfields and MRM would vigorously defend themselves," the statement said.

"We recognise that in the past instances of violence have occurred on and off the MRM licence area, both before and after our arrival in Montepuez," it said, adding these had often been between rival groups of artisanal miners and their handlers.

"Where such incidents have occurred, including instances involving our own employees, MRM has taken decisive and appropriate steps, working closely with the authorities, including providing humanitarian assistance to artisanal miners and community members," it said.

Leigh Day has previously brought separate court actions in London connected with alleged abuses in Africa, arguing it was the appropriate jurisdiction.

"We have issued claims on behalf of our clients in London. London is where Gemfields has chosen to base itself, where it enjoys its profits and where the claimants argue it has breached its duties to them," Leigh Day lawyer Matthew Renshaw said.

Reuters

Gemfields denies human rights abuse in Mozambique

The allegations include the death or mistreatment of artisanal or unlicensed miners at Montepuez Ruby Mining
2 months ago

How the wheels of change have turned for Gemfields

A strategic review of Gemfields is expected to be completed by the middle of September
8 months ago

Gemfields to de-list from London Stock Exchange on Friday

Pallinghurst is seeking to take over Gemfields, and has appealed for a minority of Gemfields shareholders who oppose the take-over to accept the ...
8 months ago

