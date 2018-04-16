Aranda Textiles denies collusion amid probe

Blanket manufacturer Aranda Textile Mills has denied allegations of collusive tendering with Mzansi Blanket Supplies, as competition authorities continue to investigate a R2.4m tender.

On Wednesday, the Competition Commission announced that the two Gauteng companies faced prosecution on charges of collusive tendering and price fixing in relation to a Treasury tender to supply blankets to the Department of Correctional Services from April 1 2015 to March 31 2016.

The competition authorities launched the probe into the tender processes in 2016 on information from Treasury. The investigation follows a number of commission-led inquiries into contraventions of the Competition Act, including the inquiry into school uniform pricing, the health market inquiry and retail market inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit, under the direction of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is investigating maladministration in the Correctional Services Department.

Aranda and Mzansi agreed that Aranda would share its pricing schedule with Mzansi so that Mzansi could adjust its prices to be higher than those of Aranda, the commission found.

"Aranda and Mzansi further agreed that should Mzansi be awarded the tender, it would source all its blankets from Aranda for the duration of the tender," the commission said.

The matter has been referred to the Competition Tribunal and both companies may be fined 10% of their individual annual turnover if found guilty.

However, Aranda, a family-owned business that has been manufacturing yarns, blankets and shawls since 1953, denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

"We deny the allegations and we shall defend the referral before the tribunal, being the body that has the jurisdiction to determine whether there is merit to the complaint," said Marco Magni of Aranda.

Mzansi Blanket Supplies was not available for comment.

