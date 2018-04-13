WATCH: How its Ghanaian project sapped Group Five’s strength

Group Five has had a tough first half, with problems and delays at its Kopone power station project in Ghana compounded by tough conditions at home, along with retrenchments costs.

Revenue for the six months to December fell nearly 15% to R4.9bn and headline loss per share weakened from 310c to 781c.

Business Day reported that the group’s core operating loss jumped from an interim loss of R333.6m in 2016 to a loss of R727.3m in the latest half-year period.

CEO Themba Mosai spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s results and whether this was as bad as it would get for the group.