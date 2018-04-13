VW’s new CEO to push internal change, as well as electric cars

Wolfsburg — Volkswagen’s (VW) new chief vowed on Friday to push on with reform and cultural change to steer the German car giant out of the cloud of the "dieselgate" scandal and into a future of electric cars and sustainable mobility.

"It’s about continued development, not a revolution," said Herbert Diess, the Austrian who took over from Matthias Müller late on Thursday as CEO of one of the world’s largest automobile groups. "We will emphatically address the special challenges that lie ahead of us, especially in electro-mobility, digitisation and new mobility services," he told a press conference at the group’s Wolfsburg headquarters.

Diess promised to push on with "cultural change" in the company that suffered its deepest crisis when it had to admit in 2015 that it installed software in 11-million diesel vehicles worldwide to cheat on emissions test. The crisis has so far cost the company more than €25bn in buy-backs, fines and compensation, as well as massive reputational damage.

The car maker remains mired in legal woes abroad and in its home market, where it also faces possible diesel bans in some smog-clogged inner cities, a prospect that has already depressed resale prices to the chagrin of millions of owners of diesel vehicles.

"We lost a lot of trust, especially here in Germany, but also worldwide," Diess conceded, acknowledging that VW faced "a long road" towards winning back the confidence of consumers. He stressed, however, that VW remains opposed to costly hardware fixes for its cars, as well as to urban diesel bans.