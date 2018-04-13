Trillian will contest Eskom bid to get R1.6bn

Trillian has rejected the claim mistakenly made by Eskom on Wednesday — and subsequently retracted — that it will not contest the court bid by Eskom to be repaid the R1,6bn it paid to Trillian and global consulting firm McKinsey.

On the basis of information provided by Eskom, Business Day reported that Trillian would not dispute Eskom’s legal action and was willing to repay the money. The company has clarified that this is not the case.

Eskom has lodged a court application for McKinsey to repay about R1bn and Trillian about R600m on the basis that the payments were irregular. McKinsey has indicated that it is ready to repay the R1bn, but only on the basis of a court order.

Eskom has claimed that the payments were unlawful because the contract with McKinsey was not approved by the National Treasury, as required, and because it never had a contract with Gupta-linked Trillian which worked alongside McKinsey in its work for Eskom. McKinsey later rejected Trillian as a business partner after conducting a due diligence inquiry.

In a statement, Trillian said that it opposed the Eskom review application and its claim for repayment.

"Eskom’s review application provides a forum for Trillian to file papers and present its defence in relation to the McKinsey contract," Trillian said.

"Furthermore, the court will be able to consider all relevant aspects of the Eskom McKinsey case, including the report from Eskom’s own independent lawyers exonerating Trillian.

"Trillian sees the legal process as an opportunity to fairly present its case in the appropriate forum and has confidence in the judicial process. Trillian is working under advice of senior counsel and the basis for its opposition will be in accordance with such advice."

Trillian has also opposed the preservation order brought against itself and McKinsey by the Asset Forfeiture Unit for the assets of the two companies to be frozen.

Eskom has asked to make an appearance in the Asset Forfeiture Unit matter because it wants to be able to retrieve the money from McKinsey and Trillian.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Wednesday the power utility would prefer the R1.6bn not to be frozen.