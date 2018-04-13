Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies

LISTING DISPUTE

JSE boss disputes Sagarmatha’s clearance claim

13 April 2018 - 05:43 Ann Crotty
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE has challenged Sagarmatha’s claim that the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC) had cleared it of noncompliance with the Companies Act.

On Thursday Andre Visser, head of listings at the JSE, said the bourse had noted Sagarmatha’s comments but disagreed with its analysis of the critical issues. Visser said the matter had been brought to the JSE’s attention by the CIPC.

"In reaching our conclusions we made relevant inquiries and received specific confirmations from Sagarmatha’s sponsor and officials at CIPC who brought the matter to our attention," he said.

CIPC commissioner Rory Vollmer did not respond to a request for clarification from Business Day.

The controversial circumstances around the last-minute withdrawal of the listing raises concerns not only about the JSE but also about Sagarmatha’s sponsors and transaction advisers. While a number of analysts have criticised the JSE for not picking up the noncompliance before it granted approval, the JSE’s position is that when a company applies for a listing it confirms that it has met all of the listing obligations.

It assumes the sponsoring broker has verified all the claims made in the prelisting statement. Sagarmatha’s sponsor was Vunani Capital. Its accounting firm was BDO and PSG Wealth provided asset management and financial services.

Sagarmatha said in a statement on Wednesday night that it had received indicative commitments of R4bn but that it was now legally bound not to accept applications from its committed investors.

"Sagarmatha Technologies was hopeful it could resolve this issue with the regulator and requested the extension of a new listing date. However, the JSE has requested the company make provision for a fresh listing application," the statement said.

Sagarmatha said it was now considering a number of options, including selling its four largest businesses to international investors.

crottya@businesslive.co.za

JSE pulls plug on Sagarmatha listing

The JSE says the company did not submit its annual financial statement to the CIPC at the time when the prelisting statement was approved
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Sagarmatha listing red flags

The JSE’s position is a bit hands-off. Sagarmatha’s valuation is, by any objective definition, extreme
Opinion
2 days ago

Sagarmatha Technologies sets sights on growth in Africa

The group aims to be the largest technology platform company on the continent
Companies
2 days ago

Sagarmatha’s asking price more than 100 times its book value, results show

Owned by Iqbal Survé, the company hopes to attract a minimum of R3bn in its initial public offering on Friday, despite its accumulated losses
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
McKinsey and Trillian to pay back Eskom R1.6bn
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery makes a statement with bold new HQ in ...
Companies
4.
JSE pulls plug on Sagarmatha listing
Companies
5.
Curator’s report reveals can of worms at VBS
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

JSE pulls plug on Sagarmatha listing
Companies

EDITORIAL: Sagarmatha listing red flags
Opinion / Editorials

Sagarmatha’s castles in the air
Money & Investing

Sagarmatha Technologies sets sights on growth in Africa
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: What amaBhungane knows about the Sagarmatha listing
Companies

Sagarmatha’s asking price more than 100 times its book value, results show
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.