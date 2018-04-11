Facebook is in an ‘arms race’ with Russia, warns Mark Zuckerberg

Washington — Facebook chief Zuckerberg accepted personal responsibility on Tuesday for the leak of data on tens of millions of its users, while warning of an "arms race" against Russian disinformation during a high-stakes hearing with US legislators.

In his first formal congressional appearance, the Facebook founder and CEO answered questions for nearly five hours as he sought to quell the storm over privacy and security lapses at the social media giant that have angered legislators and the network’s 2-billion users.

Under mounting pressure over the hijacking of its user data by a British political consultant, Zuckerberg reiterated his apology for the historic breach, before being grilled over how Facebook collects and protects people’s personal information.

"It was my mistake, and I’m sorry," Zuckerberg said about the improper sharing of 87-million people’s information by Cambridge Analytica, a firm working for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. "I started Facebook, I run it and I’m responsible for what happens here."

He said that Facebook fell short in protecting the platform. "That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy."

The CEO spoke of a constant struggle to guard against Russian manipulation of the Facebook platform to influence elections in the US and elsewhere.