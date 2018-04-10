WATCH: What amaBhungane knows about the Sagarmatha listing

Iqbal Surve’s Sagarmatha Technologies has pushed back its JSE listing date to later this week, meanwhile the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has found that the listing is merely a ploy by Surve to use other people’s money to plug a R2.3bn hole in his media balance sheet as he tries to save the Independent group.

Amabhungane managing partner Sam Sole spoke to Business Day TV about the centre’s findings.

Business Day TV extended the invitation to Surve, he will join the station for a right of reply on Wednesday.