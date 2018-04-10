Tharisa shares surge as platinum miner beats production target

Tharisa’s share price jumped 9.5% to R21.25 on Tuesday morning, after the platinum miner said its second-quarter production beat its target.

Tharisa produced 38,200oz of platinum group metals (PGMs) during the March quarter, up 11.4% from the matching quarter in 2017 but down 1.5% from the December quarter.

For the six months to end-March, Tharisa’s PGM production rose 11.4% to 77,000oz from 69,100oz.

The average price it received rose nearly 20% to $909/oz from $760/oz. In local currency, the stronger rand lessened this to a 13% increase to R11,606/oz from R10,306/oz.

Chrome production for the first half of its financial year rose 15% to 732,500 tonnes, but the average price received fell 31% to $193 a tonne from $278 a tonne.

The strengthening rand worsened that in local currency to a 36% drop to R2,436 a tonne from R3,783 a tonne.

"Tharisa remains firmly on track to achieve its 2018 financial year production guidance of 150,000oz of PGMs and 1.4-million tonnes of chrome concentrates, of which 350,000 tonnes will be specialty-grade chrome concentrates," the production update said.

In October, Tharisa acquired the mining equipment it was leasing from JSE-listed eXtract Group for about R300m.

"The transition to owner mining has progressed well. The fleet purchased from the mining contractor has been supplemented by additional drill rigs and yellow fleet to optimise the fleet, ensuring that it has the capability of achieving the required mining run rates," Tharisa said.