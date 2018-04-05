Mark Zuckerberg set for a string of US congressional hearings

Washington — Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to appear before a congressional panel next week, putting a spotlight on the Facebook CE and social networking giant under pressure after a massive breach of private data and misinformation on the platform.

The House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee announced on Wednesday what appeared to be the first congressional appearance by Zuckerberg since the scandal broke.

The April 11 hearing will "be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online", said the committee’s Republican chairman, Greg Walden, and ranking Democrat Frank Pallone.

Zuckerberg will probably face multiple congressional hearings as Facebook battles a firestorm following revelations that the British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained the data of 50-million Facebook users to try and manipulate voters in the 2016 US election.