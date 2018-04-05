JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon praises Donald Trump’s ‘well-balanced’ tax cuts

New York — JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon complimented the administration of President Donald Trump in his annual letter to shareholders on Thursday, saying tax cuts and deregulatory efforts are helping his bank make more money.

Dimon, who runs the biggest US bank, drew a contrast between Trump’s moves and other elected officials who he said had not struck the right balance for the economy between regulation and free commerce.

He praised the Trump administration for insisting that "rules around cost-benefit analysis be properly applied" and for trying to give regulators "the proper authority to use common sense".

Using nearly half of the 46-page letter to promote his views on public policies, Dimon played to his roles as the public face of Wall Street and the chairman of the Business Roundtable, a CEO lobbying group. Dimon said new federal tax laws and "a more constructive regulatory environment" adopted since the 2016 presidential election give him hope that JPMorgan would be able to invest more of its excess capital to grow the bank and expand into new markets.

Dimon also said the US had legitimate grievances with China on trade, but that "anything that starts to resemble a trade war" will pour risk and uncertainty into the global economic system.

As tension escalates between the nations, set off by Trump’s move to levy tariffs on Chinese goods, Dimon laid out his prescription for solving the debacle. The US should set a specific timeline for talks, explain what it hoped to achieve, and stay engaged with both China and allies to avoid the worst outcomes, he said.

Resolution of "serious trade issues" would be good for the US and the rest of the world, Dimon wrote.

"We should acknowledge many of the legitimate complaints around trade," Dimon said. "Tariffs and non-tariff barriers to trade are often not fair; intellectual property is frequently stolen; and the rights to invest in and own companies in some countries, in many cases, are not equal."

He also emphasised JPMorgan’s ability in the new climate to earn a return on tangible equity of 17%, two points higher than the target before corporate tax cuts were enacted and nearly four points greater than the company delivered in 2017.

Offering bank investors a view of the company stock, Dimon contended that it still made financial sense for JPMorgan to buy back shares "even at or above two times tangible book value" per share, which was $53.56 at year-end. JPMorgan shares closed at $110.99 on Wednesday.

To show that government regulation needed to be "smart", Dimon included a reprint of a 1992 newspaper essay by the late liberal US senator and Democratic Party presidential candidate George McGovern who recounted how he had learnt late in life that regulations could crush businesses.

Dimon has said in the past that he is a Democrat, but in recent years he has avoided siding with a political party. He said in the letter that partisanship caused bad public policy.

He said the US should revisit the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, which Trump had rejected.

He also called for "improved merit-based immigration", particularly for those who received an advanced degree in the US. "We need skilled individuals in America," he wrote.

Reuters, Bloomberg