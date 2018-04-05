Europe’s Accor plans to expand its African footprint with stake in Mantis

Accor SA, Europe’s biggest hotel operator, plans to buy a 50% stake in SA’s Mantis Group as part of its expansion plans on the continent.

The Mantis transaction would add 28 hotels to the group’s portfolio that ranges from hotels and villas, to luxury houseboats, Accor said Thursday.

The France-based company sold off 55% of its property business for €4.4bn in February to fund the deal and further its growth in emerging economies.

"Mantis is a pioneer in customised, one-of-a-kind travel services in some of the most imaginative hotels across the world," said AccorHotels CEO and chairman Sebastien Bazin in a statement. "With this strategic partnership, we are reinforcing the group’s footprint in Africa."

The deal still needed regulatory approvals, the company said.

AccorHotels currently operated more than 200 hotels in the Middle East and Africa and aimed to open another 100 in the next five years to capitalise on the continent’s growing population and economy, it said.

Accor rose as much as 1.9% to €44.23 in Paris trading, the biggest intraday gain in more than five weeks.

Bloomberg