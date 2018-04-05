Companies

Carlyle buys Australia’s biggest wine producer

05 April 2018 - 17:29 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Sydney — US-based investor the Carlyle Group has bought Australia’s biggest wine producer, Accolade Wines, for A$1bn ($770m) as it seeks out growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, the firm said on Thursday.

Accolade Wines, the world’s fifth-largest wine company by volume, was sold to the Carlyle Group by Australia’s Champ Private Equity, which owns 80% of the firm, and US alcohol distributor Constellation Brands.

"This is a company with great brands and strong market positions, with multiple growth opportunities, particularly in Asian markets," Carlyle said in a statement. "We look forward to supporting Accolade Wines with Carlyle’s global resources, and investing in the business and working with staff, suppliers and customers to drive growth."

Champ created Accolade Wines after buying Constellation Wines’ Australian and European units in 2011 for A$290m, and built up the company.

Accolade Wines exports to more than 140 countries, and while it is headquartered in Australia, the business derives more than two-thirds of its earnings offshore.

The firm also exports more than A$350m of wine annually from Australia.

Carlyle is expected to continue Accolade’s push into the Asian market, particularly China, The Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday.

Based in Washington DC, the Carlyle Group is one of the world’s largest investment management groups, with $178bn in assets.

AFP

Tencent’s China Literature surges 86% on its Hong Kong debut

China’s biggest publisher of e-books, which wants to leverage its content into other forms of entertainment, almost doubled its IPO on Wednesday
Companies
4 months ago

Carlyle’s billionaire founders hand the reins to seasoned, in-house leaders

David Rubenstein and Bill Conway will cede their roles as co-CEOs to Glenn Youngkin and Kewsong Lee; the changes mark a transitional moment for the ...
Companies
5 months ago

Carlyle joins bid for OMGI fund business

Weaker sterling paves way for overseas buyers to join the heated takeover battle for Old Mutual Global Investors’ £25bn fund business
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Exclusive Books CEO ends chapter
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff delays directors' pay vote
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Steinhoff tumbles to new low on property value ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Shoprite announces resignation of long-serving ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Pioneer Pam Golding leaves a rich legacy
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.