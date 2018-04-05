AIR FREIGHT
Boeing considers converting aircraft
London/Chicago — Boeing is considering whether to convert used 777 passenger aircraft into freighters, seeking to capitalise as booming e-commerce sales spur new demand for air freight worldwide, people familiar with the matter say.
While Boeing has studied retrofitting the used wide-bodies for more than a decade, the effort has taken on new life in recent months as air cargo emerged from its recession-era slump, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is confidential.
The new product would also fuel sales at a new global services division as Boeing works to more than triple the unit’s $15bn in annual revenue over the next 10 years.
Offering revamped versions of the 777-200ERs would expand Boeing’s catalogue of freighters but risk cannibalising sales of factory-fresh aircraft.
Demand for conversions is growing as online shopping surges and package couriers seek lower-cost alternatives to buying new planes.
Air freight is expected to rise 4.5% in 2018, after gaining 9% in 2017, according to the International Air Transport Association. Boeing’s freighter line-up includes versions of its single-aisle 737 and wide bodies, except for the 787 Dreamliner.
Airbus is also exploring an expansion of its cargo offerings with a version of its slow-selling A330neo twin-aisle aircraft.
Boeing spokesman Dan Mosely declined to comment on the plans for retrofitting 777s but said first-quarter sales of factory-built freighters were double the total for all of 2017.
"Across our portfolio of commercial airplanes and services, we are always looking at how we can provide more value to our customers. A looming wave of retirements for Boeing’s older cargo haulers, such as the three-engine MD-11 flown by FedEx Corporation and United Parcel Service, is expected to squeeze cargo capacity in coming years.
Meanwhile, prices for used 777s are falling to the point at which they could be affordably remade to haul packages instead of people.
Still, deciding to retrofit the old aircraft is not a slam-dunk.
Boeing does not want to cut into sales of factory-built 777 freighters, which will be critical to filling its order book as the company shifts towards an upgraded 777X line through the early 2020s. "They’ve been talking about a -200ER conversion programme for over a decade," said George Dimitroff, the head of valuations at Flight Ascend Consultancy.
"It’s doable, and there is available and very cheap feedstock out there. The issue is the conversion cost is too high — we’re talking around $30m."
For starters, a passenger plane’s composite floor beams would need to be replaced with metal ones.
Then there is the delicate surgery of cutting large cargo doors into the side of the fuselage, requiring engineers to reroute critical flight-control cables that are in the way on the 777-200ER.
The process would be somewhat simpler on a long-range sibling, the -200LR, which is better prepared for freight conversion from the outset, Dimitroff said. But Boeing has sold more of the -200ER: 422, compared with 59 for the -200LR.
Prices for used 777-200ERs are falling as airlines replace them with the 787 and the Airbus A350, lowering the overall cost of feedstock aircraft and making conversions more feasible. The going rate for customers of the converted freighters would be about $60m, while a new cargo aircraft cost about $150m after discounts, Dimitroff said.
Bloomberg
