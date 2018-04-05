Boeing considers converting aircraft

London/Chicago — Boeing is considering whether to convert used 777 passenger aircraft into freighters, seeking to capitalise as booming e-commerce sales spur new demand for air freight worldwide, people familiar with the matter say.

While Boeing has studied retrofitting the used wide-bodies for more than a decade, the effort has taken on new life in recent months as air cargo emerged from its recession-era slump, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is confidential.

The new product would also fuel sales at a new global services division as Boeing works to more than triple the unit’s $15bn in annual revenue over the next 10 years.

Offering revamped versions of the 777-200ERs would expand Boeing’s catalogue of freighters but risk cannibalising sales of factory-fresh aircraft.

Demand for conversions is growing as online shopping surges and package couriers seek lower-cost alternatives to buying new planes.

Air freight is expected to rise 4.5% in 2018, after gaining 9% in 2017, according to the International Air Transport Association. Boeing’s freighter line-up includes versions of its single-aisle 737 and wide bodies, except for the 787 Dreamliner.

Airbus is also exploring an expansion of its cargo offerings with a version of its slow-selling A330neo twin-aisle aircraft.

Boeing spokesman Dan Mosely declined to comment on the plans for retrofitting 777s but said first-quarter sales of factory-built freighters were double the total for all of 2017.