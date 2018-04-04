Companies

Murray & Roberts board puts its own valuation out there

04 April 2018 - 16:41 Andries Mahlangu, Allan Gray and Aton
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Construction and engineering group Murray & Roberts said on Wednesday a fair value price to secure control of the company ranged between R20 and R22 a share and again urged shareholders to reject a takeover proposal by German investment group Aton.

A week ago, Aton announced that it intended to approach Murray & Roberts shareholders directly with a cash offer of R15 per share, representing a 56% premium to Murray & Roberts’s closing price of R9.64 as of March 23.

Acting on the advice of an independent expert, Murray & Roberts said the takeover proposal was opportunistic and undervalued its operations.

Allan Gray‚ which owns 10.9% of Murray & Roberts‚ has given Aton an irrevocable undertaking to accept the R15 per share offer.

The Murray & Roberts portfolio spans metals and minerals‚ oil and gas‚ and power and water.

The share price was up 1.21% to R14.26 in afternoon trade on the JSE, giving Murray & Roberts a market value of about R6.3bn.

