Most firms ‘not interested in training staff’

04 April 2018 - 05:51 Agency Staff
People walk at an office building at a business district in Tokyo, Japan. February 29 2016 Picture: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO
People walk at an office building at a business district in Tokyo, Japan. February 29 2016 Picture: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO

Southfield, Michigan — Many companies that complain they cannot find qualified workers have only themselves to blame, according to a study of more than 11,000 executives.

New research from Deloitte shows that more than 54% of companies do not have programmes designed to build skills for future needs. Only 18% of companies said they support employees who want to seek the training themselves.

At the other end of the career path, only about half of executives surveyed said their firms help older workers transition to new roles. About 15% see older workers as a barrier to innovation, saying they are blocking the rise of new talent.

Josh Bersin, one of the authors of the Deloitte report, said: "The learning and development marketplace always drops during recessions.

"Then when everything gets good again they scratch their heads and say, ‘Hey, how come we’re not doing any training around here and nobody knows what to do?’"

It costs about six times more to hire a new worker than it does to retrain an existing one, and new hires are also more likely to leave.

Bloomberg

