Mark Zuckerberg agrees ‘in spirit’ with strict new EU privacy laws

Zuckerberg said many of the tools that were part of the EU law — such as the ability of users to delete all their data — were already available for people on Facebook.

"We think that this is a good opportunity to take that moment across the rest of the world," he said. "The vast majority of what is required here are things that we’ve already had for years across the world for everyone."

Google and Facebook are the global leaders in internet advertising revenue. Both based in California, they possess enormous amounts of data on billions of people.

Google has declined to comment on its plans.

When the GDPR law takes effect on May 25, people in EU countries will gain the right to transfer their data to other social networks, for example.

Facebook and its competitors will also need to be much more specific about how they plan to use people’s data, and they will need to get explicit consent.

GDPR is likely to cut into profits at Facebook because it could reduce the value of ads if the company cannot use personal information as freely — and because of the added expense of hiring lawyers to ensure compliance with the new law.

Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser said data was central to Facebook’s advertising business, and it had not yet sketched out a satisfying plan for how it planned to comply.

"I haven’t heard any solutions from Facebook to get ahead of the problem yet," Wieser said.

Failure to comply with the law carries a maximum penalty of up to 4% of annual revenue.

It should not be difficult for companies to extend EU practices and policies elsewhere because they already had systems in place, said Nicole Ozer, director of technology and civil liberties at the American Civil Liberties Union of California.

Companies’ promises were less reassuring than laws, she said. "If user privacy is going to be properly protected, the law has to require it."

Reuters