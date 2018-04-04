Cash-burning Tesla says it will not need to raise more money this year
Southfield — Tesla sought to squash any speculation it might need to raise more capital this year on Tuesday, driving the company’s battered shares higher as it announced it built 2,020 of its cheaper Model 3 sedans in the past seven days.
Tesla shares jumped as much as 6.9% in early trade on Tuesday, recouping a third of its losses from a week dominated by bad news about its credit rating and a crash involving a car using its semi-autonomous driving technology. The stock closed the day 6% higher.
But with the company again missing its own 2,500 target for weekly production at the end of the first quarter, doubts remained among analysts and fund managers about Tesla’s ability to keep production growing to a promised 5,000 Model 3s per week in three months’ time.
Musk’s $50bn company, involved in a raft of projects ranging from trucks to a Roadster sports car and a factory in China, said it would also churn out 2,000 of the Model 3 cars next week and promised output would climb rapidly during the second quarter.
The Model 3 is the most affordable of Tesla’s cars to date and is the only one capable of transforming the niche car maker into a mass producer amid a sea of rivals entering the nascent electric vehicle market.
"(Tesla is) laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow," the company said in the filing.
"As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines."
Jefferies analysts had estimated that Tesla needed $2.5bn-$3bn of fresh equity to fund the Model 3 ramp-up, and several other Wall Street brokerages have predicted the company will need more funds this year to fund its wide range of technology initiatives.
Sceptics
Some analysts said there were signs that the company might have prioritised the cheaper car, seen as crucial to its profitability, over its Model X SUV and its more-established and expensive Model S sedan.
Last week, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson warned investors to be wary of a brief "burst rate" of Model 3 production that was not sustainable.
"Tesla may have stockpiled batteries amid Fremont downtime, allowing production to be higher in the final week of the first quarter," Johnson wrote. "Any such ‘beat’ is unlikely to be sustainable, and questions remain on Tesla’s ability to sustainably reach 2,500 a week, let alone 5,000 a week."
First-quarter deliveries totalled 29,980 vehicles, of which 11,730 were Model S and 10,070 were Model X. Both were lower than both the previous quarter and the year-earlier quarter.
"Maybe Elon Musk switched staff from Model S and X to Model 3 to get better production numbers for Model 3," NORD/LB analyst Frank Schwope said.
While Tesla had promised to reach 2,500 cars a week in the first quarter which ended March 31, the Model 3 weekly numbers it gave were for the seven days to April 2.
Tesla declined to give production figures for the week to March 31.
Tesla shares peaked at $389 last September and have been declining steadily since, but analysts continue to give the company the benefit of the doubt as a big bet on the future of hi-tech electric and self-driving vehicles.
Meanwhile, investors have raised their bets against Tesla shares by 10% since mid-March, according to data provided by S3 Partners on Tuesday, betting the market has misjudged the electric car maker’s prospects.
Musk himself has taken direct control of Model 3 production and the company says it already has about 500,000 advance reservations from customers for the car.
The production numbers, while short of Tesla’s own target, are far above the 793 Model 3s built in the final week of last year.
"Progress is the first word that comes to mind after reading the first-quarter delivery report," Nomura analyst Romit Shah said.
"We believe the backlog for Models S and X remains solid but that this is an area to monitor given the sequential declines."
A short history of lofty ideals
Musk has embraced the fact that he often errs on the side of stretch goals rather than setting a low bar for himself or his company.
In November, he warned an analyst against setting his watch by his "rough target" to start Tesla vehicle production in China in about three years.
Here are a few notable instances in which Musk has proved to be overly optimistic:
Coast-to-coast on autopilot
Musk said in October 2016 that the company planned to do a Los Angeles-New York trip "without the need for a single touch" of the steering wheel by the end of last year to demonstrate the capabilities of Autopilot. Tesla has promised the driver-assistance system will eventually be capable of full autonomy.
That did not pan out. In February, Musk said Tesla would attempt the trip in another three to six months.
"We could have done the coast-to-coast drive but it would have required too much specialised code to effectively game it," Musk said on an earnings call.
Failure to launch (on time)
Launches may be more the domain of SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company, though Tesla has had its fair share of them, too.
Each of the new vehicles Tesla has rolled out over the years has been behind schedule. Its first car, the Roadster, arrived about nine months late in March 2008. The Model S was introduced about six months after Musk’s target in June 2012, and the Model X was tardy by about two years when it hit the market in September 2015.
The Model 3 also landed later than was suggested by Musk’s famous "master plan", posted on Tesla’s blog in August 2006. He said back then that an affordable model costing roughly half the price of the $89,000 Roadster would be Tesla’s second model.
The CEO handed over the first keys to customers for the Model 3 — which starts at $35,000 but is initially being delivered at higher prices — in July.
Off-putting output
What has been problematic lately is just how far off Musk has been in predicting how many Model 3s his company will make. He told analysts in May 2016 that Tesla was aiming to produce between 100,000 and 200,000 of the sedans in the second half of 2017.
As the launch grew closer, his predictions became far more measured. In May 2017, the company projected it would make 5,000 a week by the end of the year. It’s since pushed that goalpost back to sometime within the next three months.
Reuters and Bloomberg
Please sign in or register to comment.