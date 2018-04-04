Cash-burning Tesla says it will not need to raise more money this year

Sceptics

Some analysts said there were signs that the company might have prioritised the cheaper car, seen as crucial to its profitability, over its Model X SUV and its more-established and expensive Model S sedan.

Last week, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson warned investors to be wary of a brief "burst rate" of Model 3 production that was not sustainable.

"Tesla may have stockpiled batteries amid Fremont downtime, allowing production to be higher in the final week of the first quarter," Johnson wrote. "Any such ‘beat’ is unlikely to be sustainable, and questions remain on Tesla’s ability to sustainably reach 2,500 a week, let alone 5,000 a week."

First-quarter deliveries totalled 29,980 vehicles, of which 11,730 were Model S and 10,070 were Model X. Both were lower than both the previous quarter and the year-earlier quarter.

"Maybe Elon Musk switched staff from Model S and X to Model 3 to get better production numbers for Model 3," NORD/LB analyst Frank Schwope said.

While Tesla had promised to reach 2,500 cars a week in the first quarter which ended March 31, the Model 3 weekly numbers it gave were for the seven days to April 2.

Tesla declined to give production figures for the week to March 31.

Tesla shares peaked at $389 last September and have been declining steadily since, but analysts continue to give the company the benefit of the doubt as a big bet on the future of hi-tech electric and self-driving vehicles.

Meanwhile, investors have raised their bets against Tesla shares by 10% since mid-March, according to data provided by S3 Partners on Tuesday, betting the market has misjudged the electric car maker’s prospects.

Musk himself has taken direct control of Model 3 production and the company says it already has about 500,000 advance reservations from customers for the car.

The production numbers, while short of Tesla’s own target, are far above the 793 Model 3s built in the final week of last year.

"Progress is the first word that comes to mind after reading the first-quarter delivery report," Nomura analyst Romit Shah said.

"We believe the backlog for Models S and X remains solid but that this is an area to monitor given the sequential declines."

A short history of lofty ideals

Musk has embraced the fact that he often errs on the side of stretch goals rather than setting a low bar for himself or his company.

In November, he warned an analyst against setting his watch by his "rough target" to start Tesla vehicle production in China in about three years.

Here are a few notable instances in which Musk has proved to be overly optimistic:

Coast-to-coast on autopilot

Musk said in October 2016 that the company planned to do a Los Angeles-New York trip "without the need for a single touch" of the steering wheel by the end of last year to demonstrate the capabilities of Autopilot. Tesla has promised the driver-assistance system will eventually be capable of full autonomy.

That did not pan out. In February, Musk said Tesla would attempt the trip in another three to six months.

"We could have done the coast-to-coast drive but it would have required too much specialised code to effectively game it," Musk said on an earnings call.