While minnows pile in, big miners are still hesitant to commit to Zimbabwe

The government says mining commitments have reached as much as $6bn since Mnangagwa’s appointment, including a record $4.2bn pledge from a company linked to mining entrepreneur Loucas Pouroulis for a platinum mine and associated infrastructure.

Others looking to invest include industry veteran Andrew Groves and his business partner and former England cricketer, Phil Edmonds.

SA’s Moti Group is preparing to double its investments in the country to $500m, including in projects ranging from chrome-ore mining to fertilisers and diamond polishing.

For now though, large producers including Anglo American have said more needs to be done on policy before they’ll make big decisions.

Elections later this year will also be a big test for Mnangagwa and his government.

"It’s going to take a lot more confidence building before you get majors investing big monies," says Ben Davis, a London-based analyst at Liberum Capital.

"They need a bit more certainty, and that can’t just happen with words."

Zimbabwe has the world’s second-largest platinum reserves after SA, as well as large deposits of lithium, coal, gold, diamonds, chrome and nickel.