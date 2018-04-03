Companies

AdvTech to acquire Kenya’s leading school group as it eyes further expansion

03 April 2018 - 12:54 Karl Gernetzky
JSE-listed AdvTech said on Tuesday that it planned to acquire Kenya’s leading private school group Makini, adding nine schools and 4,100 students to its education portfolio.

The private-education conglomerate said in a statement that the acquisition, still subject to conditions, came as the group considered further plans to build a network of institutions across Africa.

Makini has schools in both Uganda and Kenya, catering largely to a mid-fee segment. The expansion would follow AdvTech’s new partnership with Scholé, which managed the Ugandan school in Kampala until 2015.

"We have been diligent in our investigations to ensure we find the right business partners that can help us sustainably grow our mid-fee offering, to increase access to affordable education in the rest of Africa without compromising on quality or academic excellence," said AdvTech group CEO Roy Douglas.

The company had said in March that it was in a strong position to pursue further acquisitions, saying its tertiary and resourcing divisions were performing well even as it implemented changes, such as operational efficiencies, in its school division.

AdvTech reported a 14% growth in revenue for its school division for the year to end-December 2017. The group’s tertiary segment, however, reported revenue growth of 26%.

Shortly after midday, its share price had gained 0.25% to R15.85, having lost 5.93% so far in 2018.

Education investment report card

Amid reports of trouble in government schools, the private-education sector is on a steep (l)earning curve
Investing
5 days ago

Private schooling firms underperforming

Private schooling firms are not shining as before: Curro spent heavily on growth and muted enrolments hurt AdvTech
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Advtech tertiary unit lifts revenue

Advtech chalks up another impressive performance from its tertiary division in the year to end-December
Companies
15 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Advtech

Byron Lotter from Vestact talks to Business Day TV about Advtech
Markets
18 days ago

