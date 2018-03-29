Companies

WATCH: Why Murray & Roberts rejected Aton’s offer

29 March 2018 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Murray & Roberts (M&R) has recovered slightly after its share price came under pressure due to its rejection of Aton’s $400m takeover bid.

However, Aton already owns one-third of the company and has the support of Allan Gray, which holds an 11% stake in M&R. Could M&R be up for a hostile takeover?

M&R CEO Henry Laas spoke to Business Day TV about why it rejected the offer.

M&R CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the takeover offer from Aton and why the board voted against it

WATCH: What lies ahead for Murray & Roberts after Aton offer?

Marc Ter Mors, the head of research at SBG Securities, talks to Business Day TV about the Aton deal
Companies
2 days ago

Murray & Roberts rejects German buy-out offer as ‘opportunistic’

The construction company claims Aton’s takeover offer or R4.7bn undervalues it
Companies
1 day ago

MARC HASENFUSS: New Cape casino on the horizon

This would end a period of exclusivity for GrandWest, which has been the most profitable casino in SA over many years
Opinion
1 day ago

Why M&R is fighting a R4.7bn takeover bid

Independent board wants shareholders to reject the German group’s bid
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Offshore jobs keep construction groups afloat

Consolidation in the sector could bring construction companies back into vogue
Companies
2 days ago

