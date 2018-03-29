WATCH: Why Murray & Roberts rejected Aton’s offer

Murray & Roberts (M&R) has recovered slightly after its share price came under pressure due to its rejection of Aton’s $400m takeover bid.

However, Aton already owns one-third of the company and has the support of Allan Gray, which holds an 11% stake in M&R. Could M&R be up for a hostile takeover?

M&R CEO Henry Laas spoke to Business Day TV about why it rejected the offer.