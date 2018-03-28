Toyota’s popular RAV4 to get its first overhaul since 2013

Chicago — Toyota Motor’s RAV4 outsold every other car and SUV in the US last year, without having undergone a major overhaul since 2013.

The model’s first top-to-bottom redesign in more than half a decade is coming to US showrooms with updates the car maker is betting will cement its lead in the surging small SUV segment Toyota pioneered. The new RAV4’s standard suite of safety features includes the ability to read road signs and alert the driver to yield or stop.

"RAV4 is exceeding our expectations, becoming our sales leader last year with more than 400,000 sales," Bill Fay, head of US sales for the Toyota brand, said at an industry conference in New York ahead of Wednesday’s reveal. "We can’t wait to give our customers more of what they’ve been asking for."