Toyota’s popular RAV4 to get its first overhaul since 2013
Chicago — Toyota Motor’s RAV4 outsold every other car and SUV in the US last year, without having undergone a major overhaul since 2013.
The model’s first top-to-bottom redesign in more than half a decade is coming to US showrooms with updates the car maker is betting will cement its lead in the surging small SUV segment Toyota pioneered. The new RAV4’s standard suite of safety features includes the ability to read road signs and alert the driver to yield or stop.
"RAV4 is exceeding our expectations, becoming our sales leader last year with more than 400,000 sales," Bill Fay, head of US sales for the Toyota brand, said at an industry conference in New York ahead of Wednesday’s reveal. "We can’t wait to give our customers more of what they’ve been asking for."
Toyota—triple—threat! Turning it up with the all-new #RAV4 Limited, XSE HV, and Adventure grades. More: https://t.co/16LoGWdepy #NYIAS pic.twitter.com/LxuX7j5eTT— Toyota USA (@Toyota) March 28, 2018
Toyota first introduced the RAV4 in the mid-1990s as a small, cheap alternative to hulking SUVs such as its own 4Runner and Ford Motor’s Explorer. It was the best-selling non-pickup in the US last year as demand for the new American family haulers boom. Sedans, such as Toyota’s Camry, the top-selling car in the market, are being snubbed by consumers opting for more spacious, higher-riding crossovers.
"The fuel efficiency is really in line with mid-size passenger cars today," Fay said of the compact SUV segment. "It provides all the utility that today’s buyer wants to have. It’s really the complete package."
The all-new RAV4, which will debut at the New York International Auto Show, is wider and lower than the previous version, with improved ground clearance and aerodynamics. It’ll go on sale late this year, with hybrid versions — including a new sport hybrid option — rolling out in early 2019.
Bloomberg
