Tesla shares tumble on Moody’s downgrade and another fatal crash

San Francisco — Tesla is taking it on the chin for trailing expectations and facing new investigations.

The shares fell 8.2% on Tuesday to the lowest in almost a year, while its non-convertible debt is at a new all-time low. Tesla’s stock and bonds fell as analysts cast doubt on the electric-vehicle (EV) maker reaching its production targets for the all-important Model 3 sedan. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also announced it’s conducting its second investigation this year into a Tesla car crash.

Model 3 deliveries have fallen short of CEO Elon Musk’s lofty goals since the company started building it in July. Investors may be starting to lose patience at an inopportune time — the NTSB is sending two investigators to examine issues raised by a fatal Tesla crash that occurred in California on Friday. A deadly Uber accident that happened days earlier is also having ripple effects for the broader self-driving car industry, including Tesla supplier Nvidia.