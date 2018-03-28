India to sell controlling stake in troubled Air India, along with most of its debt

"Selling a 76% stake is the second-best option for the government; the best option would have been to exit completely," said Kapil Kaul, South Asia CEO at the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (Capa). "There’s also a caveat there that the acquirer will have to list the company, which means the government is looking at exiting through an IPO route, which is fair enough and very positive."

Air India’s suitors

IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, is the only company to publicly disclose a desire to buy Air India’s airline operations — the most lucrative business that includes prime-time slots at airports from New York to Heathrow, as well as bilateral rights to start flights to most countries. Singapore Airlines and India’s Tata Group, which run a joint-venture airline named Vistara in India, said they were also open to look at the sale, but haven’t elaborated yet.

Selling a majority stake in the loss-making, 85-year-old company isn’t going to be a cakewalk. At least one attempt almost two decades ago failed amid fierce political opposition. The latest offer will include 333-billion rupees ($5.1bn) of debt that the buyer will have to take over, with the balance going to the government.

India intends to sell the remaining stake in Air India, which may include selling shares during an initial share sale. The government will not sell shares in a block, according to the document.