Facebook promises to make it simpler to control privacy settings

New York — Facebook has promised to make it more straightforward for users to change their privacy settings and delete data they have already shared with the social media company.

The announcement is part of Facebook’s efforts to answer the firestorm of criticism that’s arisen in the wake of revelations that data from 50 million people was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica without their permission.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify in front of the US Congress in the coming weeks, and the company has delayed unveiling a new home speaker product to reevaluate how it uses user data, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares were up 1.9% in early trading in New York. The social media giant’s stock has fallen 18% since the Cambridge Analytica news broke earlier this month.