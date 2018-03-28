Companies

Facebook promises to make it simpler to control privacy settings

28 March 2018 - 17:08 Gerrit de Vynck
Picture: REUTERS

New York — Facebook has promised to make it more straightforward for users to change their privacy settings and delete data they have already shared with the social media company.

The announcement is part of Facebook’s efforts to answer the firestorm of criticism that’s arisen in the wake of revelations that data from 50 million people was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica without their permission.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify in front of the US Congress in the coming weeks, and the company has delayed unveiling a new home speaker product to reevaluate how it uses user data, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares were up 1.9% in early trading in New York. The social media giant’s stock has fallen 18% since the Cambridge Analytica news broke earlier this month.

Most of the security page updates had been in the works for some time, Facebook chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer said on Wednesday, "but the events of the past several days underscore their importance".

The new system will allow users to access settings from a single place instead of having to go to 20 different screens.

Facebook has produced multiple iterations of its privacy settings pages over the years, often in response to criticism that the system is too complicated for most people to understand what they are and aren’t sharing.

From the new setting page, people will be able to delete specific things they have shared or liked in the past, stopping advertisers from having access to that information.

Users still will not be able to delete data that they had given third-party apps on the platform previously, even if it was used for reasons other than what users agreed to.

That data, downloaded over years of Facebook users freely giving apps such as games and personality quizzes access to their information, is largely still stored outside Facebook’s grasp by the private individuals and companies who built those applications.

Bloomberg

FT EDITORIAL: Facebook must give users control

Some of the data privacy problems can be solved by tightening up the regulations governing companies’ use of data
5 days ago

Poll casts doubt over Americans’ trust in Facebook

Polls show less than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey US privacy laws as the social network faces growing government scrutiny and tries to ...
2 days ago

Cambridge Analytica’s creator-cum-whistleblower has become ‘the face’ of Facebook’s crisis

Christopher Wylie, a ‘gay Canadian vegan’ was happy with his work and lifestyle — until his predecessor died in a Kenyan hotel when ...
23 hours ago

Zuckerberg disappoints his critics

Facebook boss issues no apology but says he will halt data misuse
3 days ago

